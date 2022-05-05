Protesters call for end of jumps racing outside Warrnambool racecourse

news, latest-news,

Members of the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses urged people to push for the end of jumps racing on Thursday. Group spokesman Elio Celotto said a number of members from the south-west and Melbourne were in attendance to educate people about the dangers of the sport for horses. "Jumps racing has now been phased out in South Australia - it doesn't exist anymore," Mr Celotto said. "We are here to make sure people are aware that it's simply unacceptable to be putting these horses in a race that is such high risk." Mr Celotto said each year people stopped to speak to protesters, who held signs warning of the dangers of jumps racing, outside the Warrnambool racecourse. "We think our protests draw attention to the issues," he said. "People may see a horse killed and that may tip them over the edge and they may never come again." Mr Celotto said the group was also pushing for whips to be banned. "We know it's only a matter of time before the whip is banned," Mr Celotto said. "We see falling attendance numbers at the races - the general public no longer find it acceptable." Mr Celotto said the group hoped horse racing would be phased out all together in the future. "We think the racing industry as it is is simply not sustainable," he said. "If it continues this way we think the only solution is to end flat racing as well."

