As Old Collegians under Ben van de Camp invest in its youth and develop for the future, young Warriors like Isaac Williams are undoubtedly the future of the club. The 15-year-old made his senior debut in the previous round against South Rovers in the Warrnambool and District league and has held his spot in the clash against Timboon Demons on Saturday, continuing on the Williams family tradition to represent the club. Van de Camp likes what he sees from the emerging half-forward and winger, who won the under 15 best and fairest in 2021 after a strong season. MORE SPORT: "I've been watching him for quite a while externally to see his development, but internally he's got great hands, he's a good decision maker, so it was only a matter of time before he got his opportunity," he said. "He broke his thumb in pre-season so that set him back a bit - we used the first three weeks to get some confidence back in his game. "But the concept of playing senior footy didn't daunt him, playing against bigger bodies didn't worry him so he's confident in that mix. "He gets the ball, uses it well, and makes good decisions." Van de Camp said it was pleasing to see the youngster continue representing the Williams family with the jumper. "The Williams family have been long-time supporters of Old Collegians, he's now another generation to pull on the green and gold and play senior footy," he said. "In addition to the football story, there's a family story that goes with it which is great." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/96f5757b-79b1-4ce8-804b-b093ab20b2c9.jpg/r0_13_1078_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg