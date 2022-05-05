news, latest-news,

YOU have to learn from the best to be the best. That's what Swan Hill-raised jockey Harry Coffey did when he chose to follow three-time Melbourne Cup-winning rival Damien Oliver in race five at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Thursday. Coffey, 26, pipped Oliver in the 2000m benchmark 54 race aboard the Ciaron Maher-trained Dunmam. Oliver, 49, was second on Matthew Williams' Almsgiver. Coffey said Oliver's ride "was a gem". "The plan was to follow the whole field and have him finishing strong and he actually took me by surprise and travelled well and had me in a good spot," he said. "I wasn't that keen on the inside but I saw the greatest of all time go there and I thought I'll follow him because if I get back and they're unhappy with me I can just say 'if I can't follow Damien Oliver, who can I follow?' "When 'Ollie' was down there I followed him through and was travelling well. We were really hard up on the rail and it worked a treat. "If you had us boys mic'd up, you would've had a laugh at what Ollie said to me after the line." Warrnambool export Maher was pleased with the result, describing Dunmam as "a hard horse to read". Maher said Coffey's decision to follow Oliver "was a winning move". "It was a lovely ride by Harry," he said. "He's been looking to find some form for a little while this horse and he's been doing some hurdle schooling and it's really brought him on."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/52581e74-8f65-4253-8993-9e2d62494b65.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg