Early investigations by scientists suggest a predatory animal was the "likely cause" of death for more than 50 shearwaters near Griffiths Island last week. The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning told The Standard puncture wounds were found on a number of the birds. However the authority confirmed further testing would continue. "A Melbourne University science lab is testing the birds to determine cause of death as best they can," a DELWP spokesperson said. "The process includes visual inspections, swabs for pathogens and x-rays. "Initial inspections have noted that the birds have puncture wounds, so the likely cause is predatory animals like foxes." The spokesperson said Moyne Shire Council was working on ways to improve the management of predators in the area and was taking potential actions including baiting, fencing and changes to lighting. It comes as two councillors questioned the move to mitigate bird deaths by lowering lighting at the nearby pavilion during its public meeting this week. Cr James Purcell and Cr Jim Doukas both asked why the lights couldn't be turned back on after they were told during the meeting that other expert information was that the deaths were a natural occurrence. Infrastructure and environment director Edith Farrell said it was a precautionary measure. "But just to mitigate any risk, we have lowered the lighting at the pavilion and we'll look at whether we'll need to reduce lighting, whether that's impacting their flight," she said. "We've also ramped up our local laws officers in terms of dogs off leads."

