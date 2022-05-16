Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is hard enough, let alone in the height of a pandemic with restrictions and limited access to health support services.
Cobrico's Fiona Maskell, who was diagnosed in July last year, said living rurally added to the isolation she felt during her experience. She hopes to meet others in a similar situation at the Living Well With Early Breast Cancer forum in Ballarat later this month.
"I'm going to try and find a tribe, some people who have been there before and I might be able to learn some things from," Ms Maskell said.
The physiotherapist's cancer journey started when she noticed a change in her breast's appearance.
"I didn't actually feel a lump. I saw a difference and that's something that doesn't often get spoken about."
She said it took her quite a while to find the lump and it wasn't what she expected to feel.
"It was quite vague, it didn't have clear edges. You think a lump is like a golf ball under the skin that you can feel easily and that wasn't the case."
She went to her GP and was referred for an ultrasound and later a mammogram and a biopsy, all in Warrnambool. A week later she had surgery to remove her right breast and doctors found a small tumour in one of her lymph nodes.
She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy in Warrnambool and is now waiting for a reconstruction.
While not critical of the health providers already working in challenging conditions during the pandemic, she has found the lack of information and support difficult to access or even know what was available.
"With all the COVID-19 stuff there were no visitors while I was in hospital. My guess is that most of the support mechanisms that were in place weren't actually available during COVID-19.
"The people I spoke to, the breast care nurse and a few others, everyone was really helpful but there was limited face-to-face anything."
It's one of the reasons she's registered to attend the Breast Cancer Network Australia's (BCNA) first face-to-face event in over two years in Ballarat on May 26.
She said the forum, for people diagnosed with breast cancer to learn about current and emerging breast cancer treatments, was also a way to connect those who'd been isolated during COVID-19 and their breast cancer journey.
"There's going to be a lot of people coming out of the woodwork who have been in a similar situation to me," Ms Maskell said.
"My oncologist has said they're anticipating there'll be a large number of people diagnosed in the next 12 months, people who have been putting stuff off during COVID so hopefully there'll be a lot of people there and a lot of good discussion."
The Breast Cancer Network Australia's Living Well forums are designed to provide information and support to everyone affected by breast cancer - whether they have been diagnosed with DCIS, early breast cancer or metastatic breast cancer.
The Ballarat forum will also address how to manage common side effects, the role of exercise in maintaining health and wellbeing, and the emotional impact of a breast cancer diagnosis - including strategies to help people manage.
There will also be a breakfast for people living with metastatic breast cancer to hear the latest in treatment and care and advice on managing the emotional challenges of living with incurable breast cancer.
Guest speakers will include clinical psychologist Dr Charlotte Tottman, medical oncologist and clinician scientist Dr Belinda Yeo and breast care nurses Leanne Storer and Joylene Fletcher.
BCNA chief executive officer Kirsten Pilatti said the forum would provide attendees with the evidence-based information they need to help them make informed decisions throughout their experience.
'We know that when someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, the further they live away from a metropolitan city, the more support they need," Ms Pilatti said. "We want to give everyone who lives in a regional and rural area the information they need to navigate their treatment and care."
Places are limited. To register go to bcna.org.au
