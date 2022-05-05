news, latest-news,

Police have seized three slabs believed to be stolen from the Warrnambool Racing Club but a man, woman and more than 1300 beers remain outstanding. The 1440 cans of Carlton Dry, Carlton Draught and Great Northern, involving 20 slabs of each, were stolen over the Anzac Day long weekend, just days before the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said information received late last week led to a series of search warrants on the day of the racing club's Grand Annual event. He said detectives attended addresses in Warrnambool's Morris Road, Lava Street and Churchill Street at 10.15am on Thursday, as well as on Friday last week. "We attended those properties directly in connection with the theft of the said beer," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said. Located at the Lava Street address was a slab each of Carlton Dry, Carlton Draught and Great Northern. "We believe these are in fact the beers stolen from the container at the racing club," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said. He said 57 slabs remained outstanding and it was unknown if they had been consumed. "The intended targets, a 20-year-old female and a 26-year-old male, were not present at the Lava Street address and their whereabouts remain unknown at this stage," he said. "Police are very keen to speak with them in connection to that burglary." Detective Senior Constable Hughes said police had attended the properties twice in the hope of speaking with the pair. He said there were no items recovered from the Morriss Road or Churchill Street addresses. "Again we implore members of the public who can assist police with the investigation into that burglary, as well as the location of that beer, to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000," he said. "We are confident that there are people out there in the community who know those responsible. It's hard to believe anyone can walk away with over 1400 cans of beer without spilling some information."

