Long-awaited plans to create more housing land across Moyne Shire and make it "the envy of Warrnambool" moved another step closer this week. Councillors voted to send dozens of submissions its C70 planning scheme amendment to a state government-appointed planning panel, but the vote was split with division over farm land near Budj Bim National Park not being included. Cr Daniel Meade put forward the alternative motion which abandoned plans to apply a rural conservation zone to land surrounding the Budj Bim. Cr Meade said his motion encouraged growth in Moyne's population which would bring more kids to local schools and have positive impacts on sporting clubs, community groups and volunteers. He said the alternate motion - if the rezonings were to go through - addressed one of the shire's major issues which was the housing shortage and affordability. Cr Meade said thanks to people leaving Melbourne to escape coronavirus, the demand for housing in rural areas had increased and lifted property prices across Moyne. But Crs Karen Foster and Jordan Lockett said they couldn't support the alternate motion because it abandoned the Budj Bim conservation zone. "Budj Bim is a world heritage site, and this is the kind of decision that future generations will either condemn us for or thank us for," she said. "My understanding is that the rural conservation zone would not prevent existing farm farmers from continuing their practice." Cr James Purcell said he'd grown up with Budj Bim on his back door and the environmental overlay extended to a "huge amount" of farming land. "We farmed on the edge of it for generations and still do," he said. Cr Jim Doukas said he supported the alternative motion because the rural conservation zone was a "real bugbear" for him. "Zones and overlays are there to tell you what you can and can't do," he said. "We've been told it wouldn't make much difference to farming operations today but what about next year or the year after? "What if the Greenies get more power than they already have. They could put a stop to a lot of the farming around Budj Bim, and that's just not what we're here for. We're here to look after the well-being of all the people of Moyne Shire." Cr Doukas said the proposed changes to rezone pockets of farm land across the shire would address the housing shortage for workers. "In a nutshell, it's a recommendation which will help grow the Moyne Shire, especially in the west around Koroit, Kirkstall, Mailors Flat, Grassmere, Bushfield - all on the fringe of the boundary of Warrnambool," he said. "We'll be the envy of the Warrnambool city because we are making progress, and you'll see people moving out from Warrnambool as they have already, out to places like Koroit." The motion was passed in a 4-3 vote with mayor Ian Smith and councillors Lockett and Foster voting against. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

