The Standard

Jail the most common outcome for those who breach family violence orders

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:54am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police western region division two Superintendent Martin Hardy.

Offenders who breach family violence orders are almost three times more likely to end up in jail than they were 10 years ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.