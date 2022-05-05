news, latest-news,

Warrnambool is expecting a high chance of showers and possible small hail on the last day of the May Racing Carnival. The city has recorded 12mm of rain since 9am Wednesday with a further 6mm expected on Thursday. The Bureau Of Meteorology shows temperatures dropped to nine degrees in Warrnambool at 2pm on Wednesday but it felt like three degrees. Hundreds of people braved the cold on course for day two of Warrnambool's much-loved May Racing Carnival, donning big jackets, scarves and hats. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to hit 14 degrees with a low of six. There is a 95 per cent chance of rain expected, becoming less likely this afternoon. Light winds will become west to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then light in the late afternoon. It was 7.8 degrees in Warrnambool at 8am Thursday but it felt like 2.7 degrees. A cold and unstable west to southwesterly airstream will remain over the state today following the passage of a cold front. These conditions will continue into Friday as a low pressure system deepens near Tasmania and a large high moves south of WA. The low will retreat into the Tasman Sea during Saturday and Sunday, with conditions becoming more settled as the high crosses the Bight and develops over Victoria. South-west sheep graziers have been warned that cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds are expected through the remainder of the week.

