A MAY Racing Carnival eve event was held in honour of a late Warrnambool publican and bookmaker. Rafferty's Tavern's fifth Calcutta which was held on Wednesday night was dubbed the 2022 Damian Gleeson Cup Eve Calcutta. Mr Gleeson passed away suddenly aged 70 in March. "The May Races in Warrnambool was his favourite time of the year... enthusiasm and excitement was felt leading up to the start of the jumps racing carnival as he was a very familiar bookie at the track," the event's booklet said. "Many past punters and patrons would always pop in just to say hi to Damian wherever he was working to catch up on old tales, winners and losers." Rafferty's Tavern owner Mark McIlroy said Mr Gleeson was one of the masterminds behind the venue's cup eve event. "Initially when I started talking about the Calcutta, Damian helped me with the first one," Mr McIlroy said. He said Mr Gleeson also got Warrnambool bookmaker Gary Walsh on board to help. "Damian was also a great mate and a great mentor to me," Mr McIlroy said. "I think it was very fitting with his racing background that the Calcutta should be named after him. "We wouldn't be having a Calcutta if it wasn't for Damian Gleeson." IN OTHER NEWS: A Calcutta is in "a kind of auction that allows you to 'own' a race horse for the day of the race and win a percentage of the pot if your horse comes in first, second, or last". Mr Gleeson's brother, Brendan said the family were grateful for Mark and Rafferty's Tavern. "Damian enjoyed his time here and obviously Mark appreciated what he had done," Brendan said. "Rafferty's has always been good to Damian. Mr Gleeson started in the hotel industry in 1985 when he purchased a share in the Grand Hotel in Warrnambool and ran it for five years. He bought the Cally Hotel in 1993 with Geelong's Denis and Andrew O'Brien of Geelong and Warrnambool's Bruce Wright, operating the partnership until he took over sole operation, before selling the pub in 2013. Mr Gleeson's introduced TAB at Cally Hotel. He held a bookmakers license for 48 years, covering meetings in Warrnambool Ballarat, Geelong and Horsham. He was also a past publican of Rafferty's During winter, he travelled to Coffs Harbour racing carnival and each August would travel to Bali for a relaxing hotel. The Calcutta was hosted by Russell Leonard with special guests Shane Jackson and John Allen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/a30884ad-7461-4283-a145-9377c4b8b376.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg