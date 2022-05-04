news, latest-news,

An eighth birthday party for son Joe kept Ballarat trainer Amy McDonald away from Warrnambool on Wednesday. But jockey husband Lee Horner made sure to get the job done in her absence, coming from behind to win the $80,000 Dunroe BM120 Steeplechase over 3450m aboard Once Were Lost. With the Symon Wilde-trained Elvison setting a brisk pace early, Horner and Once Were Lost closed the gap ahead of the final dash down the straight to hold off the Warrnambool hopeful. "I thought I would always get there, I had much lighter weight," Horner said. "He got to the front, he sort of made hard work for himself down the straight but he's only won one race. He's not a prolific winner so he probably doesn't know how to attack the line. But he's very genuine." Horner said McDonald, who trained the 2021 Brierly Steeplechase winner Flying Agent, would be keeping a close eye on their Grand Annual runner, Master Poet. "Hopefully we're in for a nice one (Thursday) and we'll celebrate hard," he said. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/41e4152f-9fc1-4cf3-ac6c-24965eec658c.jpg/r0_256_4608_2860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg