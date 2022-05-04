news, latest-news,

A roar erupted from the mounting yard as the Warrnambool-trained Toregene glided past the post on the second day of the TAB May Racing Carnival. It wasn't just trainer Matthew Williams celebrating, but a large group of owners, upwards of 40, euphoric after the three-year-old's maiden victory over 1400m. Spearheaded by OTI Racing, manager Terry Henderson said the electric response from owners was everything good in Australian racing. "What happens down here, we brought this horse with Matty, and the locals get involved," he said. "One guy gets five per cent and gets four of his mates in and before you know where you are you've got 40 people in it. "That's what makes Australian racing so great. There is an opportunity for people with modest budgets to get involved in horses like this, to get that experience today they'll never forget." Williams, who notched his first win of the 2022 carnival, said there was plenty of upside with Toregene. "She's very untapped and very raw so she's got a lot of upside," he said. "She's improved a lot since she came over, manners and things like that." Williams said it was "a thrill" to break Toregene's maiden in front of a home crowd and get a win at the carnival. With high-ranking jockey Jamie Kah, who won the last race on Tuesday, in the saddle, the pair found a front running position early. But they had to hold on down the final straight with Warrnambool-trained Just a Rebel challenging late but falling half a length short of Toregene. "I had no cover. From that gate, we were going to get stuck wide, so I had to push forward," Kah said. "She's done it at both ends and full credit to the horse, she was tough enough."

