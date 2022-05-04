news, latest-news,

The Standard racing guru Tim Auld has all the whispers before day three of the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. HUGE: More than 14,000 patrons have flocked through the gates of the famous racecourse on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days have had record crowds with over 7000 on each day. Officials are predicting around 15,000 fans will be on-course for Thursday - a modern day record. ICONS: Warrnambool had five racing hall of famers on track on Wednesday. Champion trainer Gai Waterhouse, former racing administrator Bob Charley and champion jockeys Damien Oliver, Hugh Bowman and Robert Thompson were on track. STEWARDS: Jumps jockeys Will Gordon and Steven Pateman are out of pocket after being found guilty of whip infringements. Gordon was fined $600 while Pateman copped a $2400 fine after his winning ride on Saunter Boy in the Galleywood Hurdle. Fellow flat hoop Robbie Downey's pocket is $300 lighter following his whip fine and Jordan Childs was suspended for ten meetings on a careless riding charge. OUT: Stewards, after consulting with the jockeys, have decided to move the running rail out three metres around the home turn for the final day of the carnival. SPELL: Chassis, who was well backed to win the Wangoom will be out for three months after stewards found she bled during the running of the race. SQUARE: Punters and bookies are even after the first two days of the carnival, according to leading rails bookmaker David McLauchlan. The ex-'Bool identity said bookies were hit hard by punters when well backed runners got the money on Wednesday. McLauchlan said he's expecting punters to be cashed up for the battle on Thursday.

