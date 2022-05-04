news, latest-news,

Warrnambool racing export Ciaron Maher told jockey Hugh Bowman prior to the BM70 handicap over 1400m "this is your most important ride for the year". Maher was feeling the pressure heading into race nine after one of the owners of Flash Flood, Colin McKenna was a catalyst for getting Bowman to his first TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. "Col said 'you'd better put him on a decent one' and we came up with this horse," Maher said. Maher, who along with Bowman was involved in raising $100,000 at a charity event organised by Colin and Janice McKenna on Monday, said it was fantastic to celebrate a win with the couple. Bowman, collecting his first win of the carnival, said he was enjoying his week in Warrnambool. "Would have been a bit of a sour taste going home without a winner but to win in Col and Janice's colours is special," the multiple group one-winning jockey said. Former Dennington premiership coach Geoff Lewis said being among the winning ownership group at the May carnival was "very special". "It's very hard to get a horse to win here," Lewis said. "I've been very lucky to be friends with Col and Janice for a long time, we've had a few horses but to win at the May carnival is very special. "We bought the mare at the Magic Millions sale, we've had a lot of slow ones out but this is probably one of the best ones." It was the third win of the carnival for Maher and his training partner David Eustace, closing in on current leading trainer of the carnival, Symon Wilde (five). "We've got a nice team in tomorrow, so we'll keep chipping away at him," Maher said. Earlier in the day, Maher and Eustace were on the winner's list after two-year-old Jamarra won by the narrowest of margins over Lindsey Smith's first starter Yellow Sam in the opening race.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/0a298757-0d3c-46cb-beab-62ff62654468.jpg/r11_212_4130_2539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg