Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke says an 'embarrassing' loss in round four can spark his side to bounce back quickly. The Ballarat and District division one men's outfit went down 10-0 to ladder leaders Vikings on Sunday. "They're a strong side, they have a lot of players that have played at high levels, so it was a bit of a combination of them being strong and us not being at our best and having a few away and injured," he said. "It was embarrassing to go down in what was slated in one of the biggest games of the season for us - we were disappointed in the efforts but it's still early days in the season." MORE SPORT: With two losses on the trot, Pyke said the group was relishing the challenge of turning things around. "We know we've got plenty to work on, and the result highlights that," he said. "We've put some different things into training (Tuesday) night and we'll do the same on (Thursday) to hopefully turn the tide from two losses in a row." The women's also went down 8-2 to the Vikings and are continuing to show strong signs, but Pyke said it was important as a club to respond this weekend. "The girls are still learning the game, and we probably consider it a good result against the Vikings," he said. "They're making strides to being highly competitive - both our sides in the Ballarat league haven't had the strongest results but we want to put our best foot forward to get two wins this weekend."

