THE first female apprentice jockey to win a The Midfield Group Wangoom Handicap is relishing the honour. Madison Lloyd entered the TAB Warrnambool May Carnival's history books on Wednesday, steering Frankie Pinot ($11) to victory for Ballarat-based training partnership Tony and Calvin McEvoy. She held off the Symon Wilde-trained Inn Keeper and Danny O'Brien galloper Showmanship to win by half a length and a half-neck. "I honestly can't believe it. I can't thank the connections and Calvin and Tony enough," Lloyd said. "This horse means the world for me and has really done good for me. He has three wins and a second for me now. "He's a really special horse to me." Lloyd said Frankie Pinot jumped well and put himself in a good position. "He tailed off a bit in the middle stages. Around the corner I was ducking and weaving but he rallied to find some ground and geez, he let rip, didn't he?," she said. "Last year was my first year here and it was a great feeling. I really can't thank everyone enough. "I couldn't believe it. I could hear (the roar of the crowd) there in the middle of the straight. "I honestly can't believe it." Co-trainer Calvin McEvoy said the stable and owners backed in Lloyd's ability in favour of group one-winning jockeys. "John and Anne, the owners, they're really keen on how she (Maddie) rides the horse and goes for her," he said. "They were really keen to stick with her which is lovely to see. She rides him at home and does all the work. Very happy. "What a horse. We thought today, the shorter trip and he'd love the ground. When it got down to a (heavy) 10 we were pretty happy and a beautiful ride by Maddie and well done to the McDonnell clan. They'll be happy." McEvoy said the training duo "tried to get a winner here every year". "(The jockey and horse) absolutely nailed it. There was a point on the turn where she kept going out but she saw the gap in the middle and drove through it. That was the right call and we couldn't be happier," he said. The victory took Frankie Pinot's total earnings to $384,590.

