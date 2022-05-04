news, latest-news, sport, netball

On the surface Nirranda's dominance across the Warrnambool and District league has been a sight to behold in 2022. High-scoring, fast and exciting netball - layered together with rock-solid defensive structures - has been the cornerstone of the ladder leaders' opening four matches of the season. But Blues mentor Lisa Arundell said she was wary of ensuring her group was staying fit and fresh after a tolling first month of the season - similar to the conundrum being inflicted upon coaches across the competition. We'll have to rest a few (this) week based on the game against Merrivale, and we'll have to rotate our players through the next couple of weeks and nurse a few of these injuries," she told The Standard. "Thankfully so far COVID hasn't hit us too much but injuries have probably hit home a bit more and fingers crossed we'll be able to manage it moving forward." MORE SPORT: Arundell said it was likely the Blues will continue to rotate players - whether through the squads or structurally - as they wait for key players to return or find full fitness. "It'll be a case of fine-tuning it, managing it and making sure we don't end up overworking certain players," she said. "(Against Merrivale), we were without our goal keeper Lisa Anders, so Steph Townsend started down there, and while she played really well our movement in the attacking end probably wasn't what I would have liked it to be. "We had to adjust quite a bit through the match, reassessed what we were doing and eventually we did settle, but their defensive pressure was just so good. "So for us, we'll just have to keep rotating players across the next few weeks."

