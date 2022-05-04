news, latest-news,

AN EMOTIONAL Ciaron Maher has paid tribute to champion jumps jockey Steve Pateman's "elite ability" in steering Saunter Boy to a thrilling Sovereign Resort Galleywood Hurdle triumph. Pateman and the nine-year-old grey gelding ground out victory over late mover St Arnicca and Out and Dreaming on Wednesday, winning by a long neck and a short neck. Maher, who was raised in Winslow and trains in partnership with David Eustace, was Pateman's best man at his wedding. He paid homage to the 39-year-old veteran hoop. "Steve Pateman, he's very understated. He's very modest himself but he's an elite rider," Maher said. "He's a great mate of mine but he had to pull out all his ability to get that horse over the line. It is fantastic. "Steve, he's a great mate and a very good rider. His determination, he's not a spring chicken anymore and he still keeps fronting up. There's no one more competitive with him. It is fantastic." Maher said Saunter Boy was a "invigorated horse". "It was fantastic. He's such a great horse. Australian Bloodstock, he was coming to the end of his career on the flat and they sent him down," he said. "His flat form improved and he's just an invigorated horse. "I was keen on him winning this race last year, I thought he had a great chance but it is great that he's come back." Maher climbed to 11 feature winners at the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival in the triumph. He now trails Jim Houlahan's record of 14 by just three. "It's great. There's nothing like winning here. A lot of the owners are here today, it's great. The team have done a super job with him in all locations," he said. "My brother Dec, he puts his heart and soul into the jumpers. It's fantastic." Out And Dreaming held a forward position through the race behind leader Annunicate. Pateman made his move with about three jumps and 500 metres to travel and Paul Preusker's St Arnicca stormed home. Out And Dreaming jumped the last well and Saunter Boy dropped behind the two leaders but his superior flat ability shone through in the dying stages in a slogging finish. Pateman said winning with Maher made the success extra special. "Ciaron was best man at my wedding," he said. "He was riding when I started riding. I wouldn't be here without him, 100 per cent. "It's always special to ride winners for him and he's helped me a lot in life and my riding career, so it's great," an emotional Pateman said. The jockey said he made his move with about three fences left. "He was finding and mindful he's got 70.5 (kgs), they take a bit to wind up with that weight," he said. "We were so disappointed in last year, (finishing fourth), but that's the game, isn't it? You put it to bed and come back next year. "I've said it before, It's amazing these tops horses how they love a scrap and you just have to be in there with them. IN OTHER NEWS: "How good is this? Warrnambool is incredible. "Oakbank lost it and here we are, so how good is this?" Maher's younger brother Declan, who does a lot of the work with Saunter Boy, said it was always special to team up at their home track. "It's the best, it's the best," he said. "We've had a skinny carnival - we got one (win) earlier - but it's just great." Declan was rapt with how Pateman understood the race situation. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG HERE "It was a super ride by Steve. The horse, with the weight, meant he had to dig in and he was tough to the line," he said. "Steve gave him the perfect steer and he's just a good horse. "He (Saunter Boy) was always going to be strong late. It was testing ground out there with the rain." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

