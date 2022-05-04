news, latest-news, sport, football, afl, eddie betts

Lock it away in your diaries. AFL legend Eddie Betts will make his much-anticipated cameo for South West District league club Branxholme-Wallacedale on Sunday May 22, in a standalone marquee fixture for the competition against Cavendish. The former Carlton and Adelaide champion, who kicked 640 goals across a storied career, was snared by the club in The Carlton Draft initiative which saw eight former players drafted to clubs across Victoria for a one-off appearance. Saints president Damian Hogan said it was pleasing to have a date locked away. "It's massive, the whole thing is massive, we don't get these opportunities out in country Victoria, especially with someone like Eddie Betts," he told The Standard. "He's a legend of the AFL, and that's why we requested it on the Sunday, so we want to also thank the Cavendish Football and Netball Club. "It now gives everyone the opportunity to come on down and hopefully he'll kick a heap of goals for us. "The club's been up and about since we got notification of it, and the community is excited and talking about it. Everyone wants to see the little master on-field and we want to learn more about his life story as well. "If Eddie can share some knowledge, guidance and wisdom to our young group hopefully it might spark something in them." MORE SPORT: Hogan said there was plenty of work to be done in readiness for the big day and expected a bumper crowd. "We're taking on the model of our rodeo, that's how we're looking at it," he said. "We usually get around 3,000 people and we're confident we can get around the same crowd. "Catering wise, we'll set everything up, Carlton Draught will have their marquee set up and a bar outside, so there's a fair bit to organise for it. "We can't wait as a club and community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/60f18e17-fee4-4c4a-b84a-0ad0d1cab0da.jpeg/r0_233_4390_2713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg