A rock-climbing wall being built in Cambodia and funded by a Warrnambool man is near completion. In February, Paul Lougheed started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $3465 for the in Siem Reap after the previous rock climbing wall was closed permanently in 2021. Mr Lougheed is $400 away from his goal "I'm confident of getting this over the next couple of weeks," he told The Standard. He said the wall was 95 per cent completed and awaiting certification. The closure of a rock-climbing site for redevelopment in Siem Reap left rock-climbing teacher and the project's co-ordinator Sry Kimsroy and young people with a passion for the sport without a venue to train, learn and socialise. This was when Mr Lougheed stepped in. He and his family met Mr Kimsroy and tried rock-climbing in 2011, keeping in touch before returning to Cambodia in 2018. Mr Lougheed said many of the financial contributions were substantial, allowing him to complete the project in a timely manner. "People who contributed could see the impact this would have on the local young people and appreciated the opportunity to contribute," he said. He said the wall ensured a sustainable sporting option in Siem Reap for young people. Mr Lougheed said the wall would initially be set up as a not-for-profit business and be supported by a team of instructors. "All work to date has been completed by locals including considerable volunteer work," he said. "There is also some landscaping and marketing to round off the project." Mr Lougheed and his wife will return to Cambodia in February, 2023.

