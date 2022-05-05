Gallery: A photo essay of Nirranda football club training
MORE GALLERIES
DARK skies, lights on, ankles taped and words of wisdom.
Players listened to assistant coach Nick Couch as Nirranda prepared for another Tuesday on the training track.
The Standard photographer MORGAN HANCOCK spent time at Blues' training before Warrnambool and District league's round four and captured this stunning photo essay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: