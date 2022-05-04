news, latest-news,

Police are seeking help to locate a wanted man accused of cutting off his parole ankle bracelet in order to avoid detection. Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said 26-year-old Zachary Kurt Miller was on parole and wanted on a number of outstanding warrants. He said the man had cut off his parole electric monitoring ankle bracelet and a warrant had been issued by the Adult Parole Board for Mr Miller's arrest. Detective Senior Constable Hughes described Mr Miller as being 170 centimetres tall with a slim build and blonde/ginger hair. He said the man was known to reside in and frequent the Warrnambool area. The detective urged anyone with information to help locate and arrest Mr Miller, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/4d43376a-c8d4-46ed-88fe-fef4eb64e2dc.jpg/r0_181_492_459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg