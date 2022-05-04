Race-goers sing praises for May Racing Carnival on day two

news, latest-news,

Relocating to Warrnambool from Euroa was the best decision horse trainer Tom Dabernig made, according to his mother-in-law. Robbie Maddern was at the track on Wednesday, cheering on Maatsuyker alongside her grandson Teddy, which ran third in race three. Ms Maddern said her daughter Cassie, Mr Dabernig and their three children Hugo, Teddy and George, moved to Warrnambool in July last year. "The community here is great," she said. "Tom has always loved the beach - he loves training on the beach here and the community really got behind him." Ms Maddern, who is in Warrnambool for the May Racing Carnival, had a tour of Mr Dabernig's new stables this week. "We're so rapt with the new stables - he should be in them in the next week or two," she said. Teddy, who attends St Joseph's Primary School said he loved living in Warrnambool. "It's great," he said. The lure of Warrnambool may also result in champion jockey Neil Varley relocating to the city. The 50-year-old was attending the May Racing Carnival with his wife Emma Douglas on Wednesday. Mr Varley, who now works for Godolphin, had 82 winners during his nine year career in England. However, his career as a jockey was cut short by injury in 1997. "I had a bad race fall back in England," Mr Varley said. "I cracked my skull, broke my jaw and five ribs." The couple also owns a number of horses. "We come every year to Warrnambool," Ms Douglas said. "It's our favourite week of the year. We like it better than any other race meet. We want to retire here." Frank Nelson was in Warrnambool with his wife Kaye for the three-day event. Mr Nelson first attended in 1964 and has only missed a few years since. He had a win in the Brierly Steeplechase with Our Phoenix in 1982 and has a love of jumps racing. One man who didn't think his horse Rich Itch would survive last year, let alone race again is Ken Longmuir. Rich Itch, which ran in race nine on Wednesday, first became ill about three years ago. "It nearly died twice," Mr Longmuir said. "He had mucus or something in his throat and the vet gave him an antibiotic." His trainer found the horse on the ground a few days later and it spent 10 days recovering at Werribee. "He got over that after a long period of time and then seven or eight months he got bitten by a white-tail spider." Mr Longmuir said Rich Itch's trainers were worried about whether he would survive. But he did and the determined horse, which Mr Longmuir said loves to race, was back on the track on Wednesday. Mr Longmuir, who has part shares in 10 horses, said he loved attending the three-day carnival at Warrnambool each year. "I've had horses with Quentin Scott for about 15 years and I just love horse racing," he said. Archie Knight and Gary Doolan have also been attending the May Racing Carnival for many years. "I've always loved horse racing," Mr Knight said. "I've owned horses and I had a runner down here one year." Sadly, it placed last on a heavy wet track. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

