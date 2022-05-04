news, latest-news,

The experienced McEvoy stable was rewarded after they stuck with apprentice Madison Lloyd who scored an upset win on Frankie Pinot in the listed Midfield Group Wangoom handicap (1200m). For Lloyd it was the biggest win in her budding career. The 21-year-old piloted Frankie Pinot ($13.40) which was pretty much unwanted in betting. The duo swept into the 'Newmarket of the Bush' rounding the home turn alongside Lindsey Smith supported Triple Missile ($9.50). Lloyd angled back towards the centre of the track and swept to the front while Triple Missile did not appreciate the heavy 10 track. The Symond Wilde-trained Inn Keeper (Linda Meech, $10.60) was sensational finishing second beaten half-after winning a-length the Wangoom last year, with talented Showmanship ($6.70) an eye-catching third just over another half-length away. Co-trainer Calvin McEvoy said it was exciting to win at the carnival. "We try and get a winner here, but it is really tough to do," he said. "What a horse. We thought today, the shorter trip and he'd love the ground. "When it got down to a (heavy) 10 we were pretty happy and a beautiful ride by Maddie and well done to the McDonnell clan. They'll be happy. "John and Anne, the owners, they're really keen on how she (Maddie) rides the horse and how he goes for her. "They were really keen to stick with her which is lovely to see. "She rides him at home and does all the work, we're very happy. "Frankie Pinot absolutely nailed it. There was a point on the turn where Maddie kept going out but she saw the gap in the middle and drove through it. "You could have driven a truck through it. That was the right call and we couldn't be happier." Lloyd said last year was the first time she had ridden at the Warrnambool carnival. "I honestly can't believe it," she said. "I can't thank the connections and Calvin and Tony enough. This horse means the world to me. He's really done good for me - three wins and second on him now. "He's a really special horse for me now." Lloyd said she was pretty confident during the run. "He actually jumped quite good today," she said. "I had a bit of trouble getting him into the barriers but we settled him today. He jumped good, put himself there and he tailed off a bit in the middle stages but around the corner I was ducking and weaving and had to find my way through but he relishes this ground and he let rip, didn't he." "I can't thank everyone enough. I couldn't believe the crowd noise. I could hear them when I was coming up the straight."

