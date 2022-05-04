news, latest-news,

TWO-time winning Grand Annual Steeplechase winning jockey Richard Cully made a successful return to the Warrnambool carnival as a trainer, winning a four-year-old maiden plate (1700m) with improving galloper Henry The Lion. Cully won the Annual on Chaparro in 2014 and No Song No Supper in the 2016 edition of the great race. Cully said returning to Warrnambool brought back great memories. "It's unreal. I'm glad he won, we picked the race out a long time ago," he said. "I thought he was a little bit short but Billy gave him a great ride from the outside. "Lucky we didn't scratch from the wide barrier and got the money. "I rode Wells for basically the same owners and Sandy (McGregor) bought a few from New Zealand and gave this fella to us." Cully said he had an opinion of the four-year-old gelding. "I thought he would have won by now," he said. "He goes pretty good, he was a bit unlucky last prep, but he was a bit weak but good to get the result today." Cully is a great advocate for the Warrnambool carnival. "You can tell everybody what it's like but until somebody comes down and sees it themselves, it's ridiculous here," he said. "It's unbelievable here, there's nothing like it. "Yesterday, I wasn't down here, but it looked an unreal crowd and today everyone's up and about," he said. Jockey Billy Egan rode a patient race to give Henry The Lion ($6.10) the last crack at the Aaron Purcell-trained Meiner Legacy ($10.80) down the home straight. "It was perfect. I'm just really happy for Richie," he said. "I rode this horse a couple of months ago at the Ararat jump outs and he was ready to break his maiden. "The owners will all be here, they'll be wrapped and he's pulled it off perfectly. I'm just so happy for him. "Not often you put together a plan and it just works out perfectly. I was just very fortunate, everything I aimed for went my way. "The track is quite sticky. Without rain I think it will hold together pretty well. It will be interesting to see what happens if we get more rain." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/0f83af79-c6f9-4420-b303-eceaa36aef8f.JPG/r0_186_4865_2935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg