Warrnambool racing export Ciaron Maher was on the winners' list after the opening race on day two of the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Experienced two-year-old Jamarra, with jockey John Allen in the saddle, won by the narrowest of margins over Lindsey Smith's first-starter Yellow Sam (Damien Oliver). Follow the May Racing Carnival live coverage here Oliver had dictated terms for much of the race on his $3.50 and tried to sneak a break heading through the home turn, but Jamarra ($2 favourite) was able to slowly wear him down in a thrilling two-horse war. Maher was pleased to find a win so early on the second day. "Thankfully we've kicked off the day the right way," he said. "He's been a good little purchase for only about $30,000. "Our racing manager Simon McCartin has got a share in him as well, with a few of his mates. He's been fantastic." Maher said the blinkers on may have assisted. "He looked like he had a bit on Lindsey Smith's horse (Yellow Sam) but he still had a bit to think about it so I'm glad I had the shades (blinkers) on and Johnny (Allen) on to lift him," he said. "Experience and fitness (were important) and I just thought the addition of the blinkers would definitely help. Allen thought he was on the winner a fair way from the finish line but things got very tight. "He obviously had the experience on the board," he said. "He loomed up as if he was probably going to win a bit easier and to the runner-up's credit he really dug deep late and I thought he nearly might have got back at me on the line, but luckily enough we had our head down." Allen said the track was definitely softer on Wednesday compared to Tuesday with overnight rain - downgraded from soft to a heavy 8. As for the rest of the day two schedule? "Saunter Boy is a great chance today," Maher said, looking at his best chances for the rest of Wednesday.

