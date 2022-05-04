news, latest-news,

Top Warrnambool-based trainers Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith have given us great insights into their runners this week, here's what they think about their chances on Thursday. Race two: CHORIZAMA: Trialled up well. Might run all right. Race four: QUEEN ZYRAH: Big step up in class. Likes wet ground which is an advantage. ROMANY ROCKS: Tough race. Nice filly we've got bigger plans in store. Race five: POWER OF SONG: In good form. She's going over for one of the features in Adelaide Race seven: VANGUARD: Appears to have come through his run in the Brierly well. He should be competitive if he backs up. AMERICAN IN PARIS: Not the roughest. I'm expecting him to put in a forward showing. Race 10: THUNDER POINT: Drawn a wide barrier which can be a problem. Race two: CHEERING MOMENT: good first-up effort to run third. Not really sure about the wet track. MINGORA: Unknown in the wet. DUSTLAND FAIRYTALE: Likes heavy ground. Is a good chance. Race three: OUR WIND SPIRIT: They just went too quick last time but battled on to run fourth. Race four: PUCKAPUNAL: Had one run in from a break. Wet ground helps. Race five: KING OF PHARAOHS: Good winner in weaker company last time. Likes it wet. SPRINGVALE ROAD: Got ability. The wide barrier is a worry. Race six: RUDHYAR: Nice horse. With luck he will be competitive. ANDRESS: May be outclassed here. Race eight: PROCONSENT: First-up here. Will be better for this run. TUVALU: This is the right race for him. KISSINGER: Goes alright fresh and likes wet ground. Race nine: QUEEN TAKES KING: Tries hard but this may be a bit tough. Race 10: PENTIRES SPIRIT: Will find this tough. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

