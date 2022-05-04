news, latest-news,

Riders, hikers and runners of all abilities can now visit Timboon Fine Ice Cream, the Railway Shed Distillery and Shulz Organic Dairy all in an 11 kilometre round trip using a new trail. Timboon resident Michael Broomhall said he'd already been to try out the first stretch of the 12 Apostles Trail. "I rode my bike from home in Timboon down beside the supermarket and then out as far as the Schulz dairy underpass and back," Mr Broomhall said. "I mainly went to see what progress had been made on the bridge on Glerums Lane - and it was finished and open. I was most impressed that I got as far as the Schulz underpass on the completed trail. It's great to have another trail to ride. It is a great asset for Timboon-and other-cyclists and walkers. "I can't wait until I can ride to Port Campbell - definitely only one way." Corangamite Shire Council director works and services Brooke Love said the all-weather, 20 kilometre path was close to completion. "The Glerums Road boardwalk has been finished and connects the sections of trail through Power Creek Reserve and alongside Port Campbell Road as far as Ford and Fell's Road," Ms Love said. "Fortunately materials were bought last year so we haven't been hit by delays that are affecting the availability of steel supplies because of COVID-19. "A concrete floodway has been built over the Power Creek on Timboon Peterborough Road. These works mean the trail can be used in any weather through winter. "Wannon Water has installed a new water point at the start of Power Creek Walking Trail in Timboon for people to fill their bottles. "Council acknowledges Wannon Water's support through the Water For Community - Sponsorship Program. They fully funded supply and installation. It will be a great asset for our trail users." She said four cattle underpasses would soon be installed. "We have awarded the contract for those works this month and hope to have them complete for the peak visitor season over summer," Ms Love said. "At the moment trail users would have to ride on the road to bypass those cattle crossings, which is not ideal. Users are reminded to use caution and follow the road rules if they leave the off-road parts of the trail." It's expected the last stretch of the path will take trail users into Port Campbell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/9fcf2bf3-6122-4700-8969-1f8690ca785f.jpg/r0_28_1444_844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg