A pair from Tarneit have been charged over the theft of $100,000 of equipment from a wind farm south of Mortlake. Victoria Police western region crime squad, assisted by Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives, arrested a man and woman aged in their late 30s in Tarneit last week. The pair was subsequently charged over a break-in at a wind farm south of Mortlake on March 2. Police allege the man and woman forced their way into a compound and then containers between midnight and 3am. Specialised equipment used to probe and test blades was allegedly. Technicians use the equipment to assess the turbine blades. The value of those items has been estimated at $100,000. Police allege the crime continued a series of offences involving Mortlake and district wind farms which saw gates and then containers forced open and equipment removed. The woman was released on bail, while the man was remanded in custody and will appear in a magistrates' court in June.

