TERANG Supa IGA has been named Victoria's best IGA store for groceries and general merchandise.
The store is part of Terang Co-operative Limited, which was a finalist in seven categories at the IGA awards presented in Melbourne recently.
The co-op's chief executive officer Kevin Ford said the store competed against bigger stores in larger cities.
"It's a great tribute to everyone who does the merchandising and the daily retail duties," Mr Ford said.
He said the award recognised the success of the $900,000 IGA supermarket redevelopment and its ongoing operation.
"In the redevelopment we reduced the number of bays by about 40 to improve the shopper experience but we managed to expand our range while doing that," he said.
"The award is a measure of the redevelopment's success but also the way it is being maintained.
"It's not an individual award; it's an award for overall performance."
The redevelopment included removing three large grocery aisles from the entry of the store, opening a passage to the deli area, doubling the size of the meat chiller, installing new refrigeration and extending the liquor store to incorporate a larger walk-in cool room.
In 2016, the store won a state customer service excellence award.
The co-op is "a community owned and operated enterprise meeting the ever-changing needs of local shoppers, farmers and other trades" established in 1908 and as around 3000 stakeholder members.
Alongside the supermarket, it runs a rural farm supplies store and a dairy services outlet and two hardware stores, one of which was located in Camperdown, encouraging local people to shop locally.
