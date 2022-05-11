The Standard

Terang Supa IGA named Victoria's best IGA store for groceries and general merchandise in IGA awards

Updated May 11 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:00am
AWARD: Terang Co-Op's Terang Supa IGA assistant supermarket manager Darren Gee and supermarket manager Paul Bailey celebrate the award.

TERANG Supa IGA has been named Victoria's best IGA store for groceries and general merchandise.

