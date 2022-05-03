news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Wolves playing coach Corrie Shields admits Port Fairy Plovers' improvement took him by 'surprise' in the opening round of the South West Victoria Football Association (SWVFA) men's division one season. After a long pre-season, the SWVFA finally blew the whistle over the weekend for the opening round of men's and women's matches, with the Wolves winning both of their men's matches - a 3-2 win against the Plovers in division one men, a 4-1 win against the Plovers in reserves. The Wolves' women were also on song with a 9-1 win against the Plovers to make it three from three. "It was a confident start from us but Port Fairy took us by surprise, they've improved massively from last season," Shields said. "It's great for the league." MORE SPORT: Under lights at Harris Reserve, the Wolves managed to pull away with 3-1 lead after half-time before the Plovers found a late score in the 87th minute. Shields said first-year player Lucas Jester was impressive and expected him to have a big impact throughout the season. "He was really impressive, and really took control of the game through the midfield," he said. In other division one men's matches, Portland Panthers got off to a strong start with a 3-0 win against Warrnambool Rangers on Sunday, while Stawell Pioneers impressed with a 7-2 win against Hamilton Raiders. With a clash against local rivals Warrnambool Rangers to come this Saturday night, Shields said his hungry group had taken plenty of confidence out of the win. "We've always known we've got the talent across the squads and hopefully we can see it throughout this season," he said. "We're looking forward to seeing how we can keep improving."

