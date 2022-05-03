Hundreds dress to impress at sold-out ladies lunch at May Racing Carnival
MORE GALLERIES
About 500 people attended the annual ladies luncheon at the May Racing Carnival on Monday.
Geelong's Eliza Icke, who loves country racing, said she was impressed with the outfits on the day.
Warrnambool's Kaye Hawkins won lady of the day for her outfit, while Fenella Barker, from the Adelaide Hills won the award for best millinery.
Camperdown's Sarah Wall took a break from her NETFIT commitments to enjoy the event. "There's a real buzz around Warrnambool and the south-west. It's great to be back at the track and socialising."
IN OTHER NEWS:
- 2022 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival: Live coverage
- Warrnambool emergency department upgrade needs to be fast-tracked, says MP
- Woolsthorpe luncheon raises more than $100k for charities
- Investigation into cause of mass shearwater deaths in Port Fairy
- One-way traffic plan to improve pedestrian safety at May Racing Carnival
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: