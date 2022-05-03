news, latest-news, may racing carnival, warrnambool

About 500 people attended the annual ladies luncheon at the May Racing Carnival on Monday. Geelong's Eliza Icke, who loves country racing, said she was impressed with the outfits on the day. Warrnambool's Kaye Hawkins won lady of the day for her outfit, while Fenella Barker, from the Adelaide Hills won the award for best millinery. Camperdown's Sarah Wall took a break from her NETFIT commitments to enjoy the event. "There's a real buzz around Warrnambool and the south-west. It's great to be back at the track and socialising."

