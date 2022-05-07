LIVE
2022 Warrnambool and District Football Netball League live coverage
Latest News
WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Warrnambool and District league.
It's round five and, with the Hampden league scheduling a bye, the Warrnambool and District takes centre stage.
Sports journalists Meg Saultry and Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be on the sidelines covering all the action.
You can follow via our live blog here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe