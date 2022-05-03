news, latest-news,

BRIGHT colours proved popular for Brierly Day to kick off day one of the 2022 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Christine Miller of Nirranda and Caz Miller of Timboon handmade their fascinators. As the owner of Miller and Mane in Timboon, Ms Caz Miller knows the importance of feeling good from the inside out. She and her mum hand-made their fascinators, with their outfits inspired by the 150 year celebration of the three-day carnival. "We're having a great day in the sunshine, the crowds are awesome and we're having a great time," Ms Miller said on Tuesday. Pauline Armstrong of Bushfield was rocking a bold power suit. Danielle Owen and Baylea Hotker, of Warrnambool, opted for a classic black and white combination at the Ladies Luncheon. Adelaide Hills couple Fenella Barker and Nathan Bird travelled interstate for the three day racing carnival. It's a 'friendversary' for this group marking their fifth May Races together. Mark Goss, Edwina Dalco, Eliza Icke and Sacha Stevens travelled from Melbourne, Geelong and Echuca to Warrnambool for day one. The Matilda Room was packed, with prime views across the expansive track. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/b59817ae-d8f0-48c9-b07e-b5615b6533f8.jpg/r0_170_4032_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg