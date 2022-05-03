news, latest-news,

A campaigner for the The Lookout drug and alcohol rehabilitation says the absence of funding in the state budget is "disappointing and upsetting on so many levels". Western Regional Alcohol and Drug Centre director Geoff Soma said the centre was "incredibly frustrated that we have been overlooked for funding again". "Funding for Mildura of $36 million was announced by the state government with no federal funding involved," he said. "We have done a lot of hard work, we have incredible community support for this project but we have missed out again. We are devastated for the families of people who need access to residential rehab." Mr Soma said absence of funding meant those needed support and help would be forced to seek it away from their families and loved ones. "It is so frustrating and disappointing," he said. "Clients and the local community are the big losers in this budget." READ MORE: Candidates add weight to bid for funding for The Lookout facility in Warrnambool Mr Soma said The Lookout steering committee would ramp up its campaign and make the project a state election issue. "This is desperately needed in the south-west and we won't rest until we secure funding from the state government," he said. "We will continue to push federal election candidates on this matter too. We will lobby for an election commitment from the labour government." South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she was "bitterly disappointed" no funding was provided for The Lookout project. "For the Andrews Labor Government to again ignore funding for The Lookout in a budget focused on health is a kick in the guts to everyone who has worked so hard for many, many years to get this project off the ground," she said. "But it is an even bigger kick in the guts to the many people facing alcohol or other drug addictions and their families in our region. This government has shown time and again it just doesn't care about them." Ms Britnell said South West Coast was identified in Infrastructure Victoria's 30-year Infrastructure Strategy last year as one of two regions - along with the Mallee - as having urgent need for residential rehabilitation facilities due to their distance from other centres. She said the community wass supportive of The Lookout, planning was complete, a site secured and more than $600,000 has been raised by the steering committee. "The Andrews Labor Government has again decided to ignore the dire need for this service and the work already done to get the centre established," Ms Britnell said.

