Two south-west schools have received a multi-million dollar share of today's funds from the state budget. Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney announced Grasmere Primary School would receive $2.6 million to upgrade their facilities including learning environments as well as sporting areas. She said it would ensure children could study in a safe and secure environment. "The students at Grasmere Primary deserve the best possible learning experience to prepare them for secondary studies, and to make sure they are in safe and secure environment," she said. "You can't get a first-rate education in a second-rate classroom - this investment will go a long way towards improving the facilities for students at Grasmere Primary School and making their educational journey a modern and engaging one. "This is a really significant upgrade for a wonderful local school and another part of our record investment in education in Victoria's south west." Principal Abby Madden said she couldn't believe it. "We're extremely happy and excited," she said. "We're very overwhelmed by the announcement." Meanwhile, the Hampden Specialist School has been assigned $4.3 million to replace relocatable buildings with new permanent facilities at the McKenzie campus. The funds build on the $11.9 million allocated to the school in the Victorian Budget 2020/21. Ms Tierney said children at the school would get the best possible support. "We're investing more money to upgrade more schools across Victoria, and that means that students at schools like Hampden Specialist School will get the best possible support through their educational journeys," she said. Principal Kylie Carter said she was "delighted" with the multi-million dollar funding. "We weren't expecting it at all," she said. "Often what happens with the relocatables is they come from another school. "A lot of them are really old and just need to be updated. "The funding just means they can get modern facilities they can learn in. "Ones that are comfortable with open spaces which allows them lots of hands-on learning and that keeps them engaged in their programs."

