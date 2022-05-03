news, latest-news,

A Terang woman jailed for stealing more than $60,000 from a family-run business is urging to be re-sentenced to a community-based punishment. Lisa Pearson, 47, was jailed for 14 months in February after she pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to the theft of $61,987 from Terang's Cassaccio Egg Farm. Pearson was employed as officer manager at the farm between June 2014 and November 2019 and was responsible for incoming payments from delivery sales and farm door sales. She received cash, cheques and documents from delivery drivers, as well as cash payments from customers who attended the farm to purchase eggs. Pearson admitted to stealing $1000 per week over a five-year period but ended up pleading guilty to the theft of a lesser quantity of cash. She was ordered to serve a non-parole period of eight months and to repay costs to the business. She appealed against the severity of the sentence in Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday. Paul Smallwood, representing Pearson, said his client had transferred the full amount she stole into a trust account for restitution. He said Pearson borrowed those funds from her family. Mr Smallwood urged the court to consider a community-based sentence, such as a correction order with unpaid community work. He said while the offending was "plainly very serious", there were cases of "even greater degrees of seriousness" that resulted in a correction order. He said that at the time of the offending, Pearson was covering mortgages on an existing home as well as a vacant block. But prosecutor David O'Doherty said there was a simple solution and that was to not embark on such a project until she could financially support it without stealing form her employer. He said the consequences of the offending on the victims were profound. "I submit there is nothing wrong with the sentencing disposition of the magistrate," he said, adding imprisonment was within range. Judge George Georgiou deferred his decision until May 17. He ordered Pearson to be assessed for a community correction order but said that did not indicate what his ultimate his decision would be. Pearson remains on bail.

