news, latest-news,

THE Standard racing guru TIM AULD looks ahead to day two of the carnival. WATCH OUT: It's a big party week in Warrnambool but jockeys are on notice to watch their behaviour. Jockeys will be randomly tested for alcohol and drug breaches. Follow our live May carnival coverage here CHANGE: Talented jockey Declan Bates and his wife have sold their Koroit house. The couple will move to Ballarat in June. The Bates family has lived in Koroit for the past three years after being in Warrnambool for four years. The reason for the move is Bates gets great support from Ballarat trainers including Archie Alexander. The couple has purchased a block of land and hopes to start building within the next few months. TALENT: Respected jumps trainer Eric Musgrove sang the praises of Irish-born jumps jockey Megan Dunseath following her win on Lord Pierro in a maiden hurdle. Musgrove said Dunseath had shown plenty of promise in her jumps trials. TRACKSIDE: David Eustace is part of Victoria's leading training combination with Ciaron Maher. Eustace's parents James and Gay made the trip from England a few weeks ago to catch up with their son. James and Gay were among the big first-day crowd on Tuesday and can't wait for the final two days. READY: Popular Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan will push ahead with plans to run Police Camp in Thursday's Grand Annual Steeplechase after the eight-year-old ran third in the Brierly Steeplechase on Tuesday. Ryan is hoping a downpour of rain will help Police Camp's chances in the 5500-metre jumps feature. WAIT: Ciaron Maher is taking a cautious approach with Bit Of A Lad running in Thursday's Grand Annual Steeplechase. A final decision will be made after a beach recovery session today. OUT OF POCKET: Jumps jockey Will Gordon was fined $2400 for whip infringements following his winning ride on Vanguard in the Brierly Steeplechase. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/b5ac4e96-9fa0-47b7-9a9a-a1fbc2d0553c.jpg/r0_101_1952_1204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg