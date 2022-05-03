From the stables: Who to follow on day two of the May carnival?
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde has numerous runners on day two of the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival while fellow south-west trainer Lindsey Smith is hoping to trouble the scorer on Wednesday.
Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy gives a great inside into their chances.
Race two
JUST A REBEL: He's a nice horse who has been a slow maturer. He'll be better in his next preparation but may be a rough place hope here.
Race three
WEIGHTMAN: Been freshened up and has blinkers off. Got a sneaky chance.
Race four
COTTON EYE JOE: Chances will increase if we get rain.
Race five
ELVISON: Open field. We liked his trial last week around Warrnambool. He likes wet ground.
UNDER THE BRIDGE: Liked his win on the flat before putting in a nice steeplechase trial last week. He should run well.
Race seven
McKEEVER: Consistent performer who has drawn a tricky gate but he should still run well.
Race eight
INN KEEPER: Won the race last year. Had the one run back in from a spell. Rough chance at nice odds.
Race 10
HUMBLE PIE: Bit worried about the inside barrier.
BEST FROM THE WILDE STABLE: We really like McKeever. He's a consistent galloper who gives 100 per cent in his races.
Lindsey Smith says he's hoping for better performances from his runners.
Race one
VAN SCOTIA: May need this run but shows ability.
Race two
YELLOW SAM: Has natural speed and has been working well.
STAR KILLER: Hoping for a wet track which will suit.
Race three
ELECTRIC LADY: Another of mine that needs wet ground.
Race seven
CONTINUANCE: Won at the carnival last year.
Race eight
GREAT AGAIN: In the twilight of his career. Probably not good enough.
WILLIAM THOMAS: Better run than it looked last time. Will need the speed on.
MYSTERY SHOT: Wet tracker.
TRIPLE MISSILE: He's the best of my lot in the Wangoom.
Race nine
KNOCK KNOCK: Should travel on the speed and travels well on any ground.
Race 10
GONNADANCEALOT: This is her pet distance. Each-way chance.
HARD QUESTIONS: Up-and-comer. Drawn a wide gate but has the services of Ollie which is a bonus.
BEST FROM THE SMITH STABLE: Triple Missile, he'll be hard to beat.
