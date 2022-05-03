From the stables: Who to follow on day two of the May carnival?

news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde has numerous runners on day two of the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival while fellow south-west trainer Lindsey Smith is hoping to trouble the scorer on Wednesday. Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy gives a great inside into their chances. JUST A REBEL: He's a nice horse who has been a slow maturer. He'll be better in his next preparation but may be a rough place hope here. WEIGHTMAN: Been freshened up and has blinkers off. Got a sneaky chance. COTTON EYE JOE: Chances will increase if we get rain. ELVISON: Open field. We liked his trial last week around Warrnambool. He likes wet ground. UNDER THE BRIDGE: Liked his win on the flat before putting in a nice steeplechase trial last week. He should run well. McKEEVER: Consistent performer who has drawn a tricky gate but he should still run well. INN KEEPER: Won the race last year. Had the one run back in from a spell. Rough chance at nice odds. HUMBLE PIE: Bit worried about the inside barrier. BEST FROM THE WILDE STABLE: We really like McKeever. He's a consistent galloper who gives 100 per cent in his races. Lindsey Smith says he's hoping for better performances from his runners. VAN SCOTIA: May need this run but shows ability. YELLOW SAM: Has natural speed and has been working well. STAR KILLER: Hoping for a wet track which will suit. ELECTRIC LADY: Another of mine that needs wet ground. CONTINUANCE: Won at the carnival last year. GREAT AGAIN: In the twilight of his career. Probably not good enough. WILLIAM THOMAS: Better run than it looked last time. Will need the speed on. MYSTERY SHOT: Wet tracker. TRIPLE MISSILE: He's the best of my lot in the Wangoom. KNOCK KNOCK: Should travel on the speed and travels well on any ground. GONNADANCEALOT: This is her pet distance. Each-way chance. HARD QUESTIONS: Up-and-comer. Drawn a wide gate but has the services of Ollie which is a bonus. BEST FROM THE SMITH STABLE: Triple Missile, he'll be hard to beat.

