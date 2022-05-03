news, latest-news,

There's a newcomer to this year's social scene at the May Racing Carnival with the addition of a Gin and Pimms Bar. The new cocktail-themed lounge area is located on the grass near the Fashions on the Field precinct, behind the Matilda Room. Operations manager Kate Lindsay said the new bar would provide race-goers with another option. "We've got wine barrels and some cocktail furniture and umbrellas," Ms Lindsay said. "Hopefully it's going to be a nice vibe and a nice relaxed feel in there. We're looking forward to it." For the first time in a number of years, live music will also be played in the same area after the last race on Tuesday and Wednesday. "The Gin and Pimms Bar will be operating all day and we'll keep it operating into the evening when there's music," Ms Lindsay said. "We'll have some other bars around so we'll be able to create a bit of an atmosphere out there. It should be good. "Historically people stay on course after the last race so we wanted to create a bit more atmosphere and live music is a way to do that," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We hope it will entice people that may have gone straight home or gone to a pub to stay on course for a little bit longer and enjoy the live entertainment. "It's a change up to what's happened on course for the last several years," she said. On Tuesday, after the last race, Mick Ferguson and the Lost Boys will perform and on Wednesday, band Infinity will play. "The whole purpose is to try and keep people here after the last and enjoy their day at the races, ending with something a bit upbeat," Ms Lindsay said. Local artist Michael Ferguson said he was looking forward to playing at the races. "I'm excited," he said. "It'll be cool to have something new and different. It's going to be a bit of fun," he said.

