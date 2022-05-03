news, latest-news, sport, warrnambool, greyhounds

Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club general manager Craig Monigatti expects a 'cracking' night of racing at the 51st running of the Warrnambool Cup on Wednesday night. The flagship event of the club and one of 11 country cups held in Victoria each year, the 450m group 2 final is expected to fetch a strong crowd being the fourth and final leg of greyhound racing's Western Festival of Racing. "It's our biggest night of the year, it's not just about the horses this week it's also about the greyhounds," Monigatti said. "It's a cracking field (on Wednesday night) for the cup - all the dogs, their winning times were all within .3 of one second of each other in the heat, if they do that again it should be a cracking finish. "Realistically, anyone from the field of eight can win it." Monigatti expected a strong turnout across the evening. "We normally get around a crowd of a thousand pre-COVID, so we'll be hoping for a return of those figures, the weather will play a part but there's plenty of room inside," he said. "It creates that atmosphere on track, so we're really looking forward to it. "We want people to get amongst it, we've got 12 races from 6.15pm to roughly 10pm, it's free entry so there's no reason not to come up."

