news, latest-news,

While at times the scoreboard hasn't quite reflected it so far this season, Allansford mentor Rachel Mungean can see the tide is slowly turning. A win in round four against Kolora-Noorat in the Warrnambool and District league was a step in the right direction for the Cats, but as the experienced campaigner said, with a bit of 'consistency', who knows how far they can go. She says the squad, led on-court by the likes of Cassie Jewell and Georgia Martin, are on the right path and showing improvement each week. "They're working so hard together as a group coming to training and that's where we're getting the improvement," she said. "All the drills at training, we're putting it out there on game day and stuff. Even on the weekend at the breaks, I would tell them something and they'd go, 'Oh, like we worked on at training', so it is ticking along. "They're improving week by week. Even though we got smashed against Nirranda, there were still a lot of positives to come out of it. "And the girls were positive too because we looked at the scoreboard and they said, 'oh we scored that many goals'. I turned around and said, 'and we missed how many?', so we had more opportunities down there. We just didn't score from it." MORE SPORT: Mungean said with time and patience, consistency will emerge within the side "That can all be corrected with I guess, experience and time, all that kind of stuff," she said. Carmel Moloney is one player to keep an eye on against Dennington, according to Mungean after an excellent match against the Power from wing defence while teenager Amelia Membrey is continuing to show terrific signs after a promising first couple of A Grade matches. "Carmel played a beautiful game, she did everything that you can ask, everything you needed her to do which was great," she said. "She got heaps of intercepts and really set us up." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/9a55aa3b-1973-46d1-899d-cca5521d23d4.jpeg/r0_93_3530_2087_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg