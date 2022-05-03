news, latest-news,

MULTIPLE group one-winning trainer Lindsey Smith rates Triple Missile his best hope of winning the $200,000 Wangoom Handicap from four runners he saddles up in the feature sprint race of the carnival on Wednesday. Triple Missile will be joined by stablemates Great Again, William Thomas and Mystery Shot in the 1200-metre race for Smith, who has been training in Warrnambool for three years. Follow the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival coverage here "Triple Missile is the best hope from my runners," he said. "Triple Missile had been racing over in Perth. He came over from our Perth stable about three weeks ago. "He's settled into Warrnambool very well. He seems to have thrived on the back of working down the beach. "Triple Missile had a good gallop at Terang last week. I thought his work was very good. We've purposefully kept him fresh for the Wangoom. "His first-up form is sensational, winning three of his four starts that's why we wanted to have a first-up tilt at the Wangoom." Smith, who trained Too Close The Sun to win the 2020 Warrnambool Cup, said the Wangoom was on the to-do list. "We've won a Warrnambool Cup and now would love to win a Wangoom," he said. "It's one of the flat features over the carnival. I'm keeping a close eye on the weather forecast all my four runners like soft ground so that'll be an advantage." Triple Missile is rated a $7 chance to win the 1200 metre race. Fellow Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow is hoping for a downfall of rain before the running of the Wangoom for his runner Paul's Regret. "Paul's Regret loves the wet," he said. "We had her down to run at Caulfield a couple of weeks ago but the track was too hard. I reckon she'll be getting home hard at the end of the 1200 metres. Her chances will be helped if the swoopers are winning late in the day." The Wangoom Handicap is at 3.20pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/67c53609-f912-4c8d-98b5-a005ed4ffb4a.JPG/r0_253_5613_3424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg