Irish jockey Megan Dunseath made history by becoming the first female jockey to wins a jumps race during the TAB Warrnambool May Carnival in the first event on Tuesday. Dunseath climbed aboard the Paul Preusker-trained Lord Pierro in the maiden hurdle (3200m). Follow the May Racing Carnival live coverage here She set for sail for home coming to the last in a packed field with five lengths covering about eight contenders. Lord Pierro ($11) and the Eric Musgrove-trained Buffalo Bill (Darryl Horner, $6) came away from the rest to fight out a stirring finish. In a head-bobbing finale, Dunseath lifted Lord Pierro to win by just under half a length, from Buffalo Bill, with a big six-length gap to the Patrick Ryan-trained Periscope. Dunseath said she felt Buffalo Bill coming in the close finish but was able to find the finish line in front. "I was like 'they're coming, they're coming," she said. "He's such a tough horse. Warrnambool is just brilliant. I love it. I arrived three-and-a-half years ago, I got sponsorship with Richard Cully and I've been there (Ballarat) since." Dunseath said she had received plenty of help since arriving. "They're all a brilliant help, they are. They're all very good and very encouraging," she said. "I got told yesterday I would be the first woman to win a jumps race, but I tried not to think about it. It was an unbelievable reception." Preusker was delighted for Dunseath, who he explained had been schooling his horses over jumps since last year. "She's got a ripper, ripper work ethic so I was really happy to give her a go and be rewarded too," he said. "He's a big dumb horse. I'm sure he'll wander back onto the flat at some stage and put it together. "Last start at Stawell was good - he was just on and off the bridle, he's got no idea - so it was the perfect time to go jumping."

