CIARON Maher's strong two-pronged attack is set for the $175,000 Galleywood Hurdle at Warrnambool on Wednesday. Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, saddles up Saunter Boy and Big Blue in the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival's day two jumps feature. Big Blue won the time-honoured jumps race in 2019. Follow this year's carnival coverage via our live blog here The Winslow training export favours Saunter Boy who will be ridden by champion jumper Steve Pateman over his stablemate in the 3200-metre contest. "Saunter Boy is in peak condition," he said. "Saunter Boy ran fourth last year in the Galleywood. He's a lot more seasoned for this year's Galleywood after his wins in the Australian, Lafferty and Houlahan hurdles last year. "Saunter Boy is an excellent jumper. I thought his win in the hurdle at Pakenham two weeks ago was excellent. He's improved further on the back of the performance. Steve has a great record on the horse. He was aboard for wins in the Australian and Lafferty hurdles plus the victory at Pakenham. "He's got an amazing association with Saunter Boy and I'm hoping it continues in this year's Galleywood." Big Blue embarked on an overseas jumps campaign following his win in the 2019 Galleywood and Maher believes the 10-year-old is ready for another successful season. "Big Blue has had the two jumps trials leading into the Galleywood," he said. "Big Blue comes into this race fresh and I believe he'll improve a lot with this start under his belt. "We took him overseas following his Galleywood win in 2019 and everything never went to plan over there. "He had a good break when he came back before racing over jumps last year. I'm very happy with his fitness and condition. He's in great condition but he'll be a lot better with the Galleywood run under his belt." Maher has a healthy respect for the Andrew Noblet-trained Out And Dreaming. "His effort to run second at Pakenham was good. I'm expecting he'll be in the finish of the Galleywood," he said. The Galleywood Hurdle is race six and is scheduled for 2.05pm.

