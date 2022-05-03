news, latest-news,

RICK McINTOSH Born: Bendigo on October 27, 1970. Children: Andrew, Grace, Harry, Archie and Oskar. Parents: Alan and Jill. Siblings: Kristen, Jonathan and Lachlan. Education: Big Hill Primary School Bendigo before going to Marong Primary Schpol and then Golden Square Secondary School. I finished my secondary school education at Bendigo Senior. Sporting highlight: Would be making 122 runs in a game of cricket for United in the Emu Valley Cricket Association. Rick, it's not a bad feat making 122 runs in an innings. How would you describe yourself as a cricketer? Let's just say average. My cricket career was interrupted as I used to call greyhounds on Saturday evenings, so I was always going off to call the greyhounds at Bendigo. My lasting memory of making the 122 runs was I made them off 82 balls. I wasn't much good at sport but I was a fierce competitor in whatever sport I played. I think I played 200 games of footy, with clubs ranging from Kangaroo Flat to North United and then Heathcote. Once again, like my cricket career - my footy career had interruptions, as I would be going all over the place to call greyhounds and races. My dad Alan was a decorated country footballer, and, sadly, I never possessed as much ability on the footy field as my two brothers. One sport which I've loved is cycling and my highlight was riding in the Melbourne to Warrnambool cycling classic in 2008. Rick, you are recognised as the voice of the three-day Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. What are your memories of the first carnivals that you called at the 'Bool? The first time I called races at Warrnambool was back in 2005 but I never called at the carnival. It was in 2008 when I was the number two caller to Greg Miles, that I called a lot of the minor races at the carnival. Then in 2012, I was behind the microphone for the Annual before Greg called it in 2013. I called it in 2014 and have done everyone since. I've shared calling duties at the carnival with Adam Creighton since 2015. Adam has called the last three Warrnambool Cups. He's a very underrated caller and a champion bloke. How are the nerves in the lead-up to calling the Grand Annual Steeplechase? I would be lying if I never said I was nervous. The nerves kick in a bit at the start of the carnival and they slowly build up to the Thursday. The Grand Annual Steeplechase call is my grand final for the year. I must admit, I get the shakes in the lead-up to the race. You can make a mistake calling a greyhound race at Bendigo and people will forget it in five minutes, but making a blue in a Grand Annual call is with you forever. It's hard to rectify the problem if you make a blue - like it's 12 months before the next one is run. There are a lot of strange things that go through your head before a Grand Annual - like if I lose my voice during the call or you get a photo finish wrong. It's all about split seconds and making sure you're right. The Grand Annual is just such an iconic race. The race has so much history and I'm fortunate to be able to call it but I know I put myself under a lot of pressure. I believe the Grand Annual needs the atmosphere because it's always an incredible race and that's the race everyone wants to see. It's always in the back of my mind to get it right. Rick, over the years you've been responsible for some great sayings while you've called races over the carnival. One that springs to mind is "Seriously how good is the 'Bool". Is there much planning that goes into those sayings? They're just in the back of the brain. It was back in the 2017 Grand Annual when "Seriously how good is the 'Bool" came out. It's amazing to go to the Whalers pub now and see the staff walking around with the saying on black t-shirts and white writing. Another saying was, "Back Weir - Drink Beer" and then back in 2014 it was "Vroom, Vroom, Vroom the car is leaving the 'Bool" after Darren Weir won the Warrnambool Cup with Akzar. One of the toughest jobs for a race caller would be remembering the names of the horses. Is there any trick to knowing the names of the horses? The first thing you've got to do is zone out. You must try and forget the previous race. You've got to have a clear head and then it's all about repetition. Matching the horses' names to the jockey colours, saying them out loud and keep repeating them until you're comfortable you've got them right. I'll never forget I got the last race on the Wednesday at last year's carnival wrong in the last 200 metres. I was just cooked in the brain. Rick, are you a big punter? I would not call myself a big punter. Let's say I have a dabble. I don't like betting in races that I'm calling. The problem with that is you are always looking for the horse you backed in the run and you may miss something because you're looking for your horse. Is there any Grand Annual call that ranks as your favourite one? It's difficult to rank them. The one in 2013, which was called by Greg Miles, when Banna Strand got up to win the Annual was great. Banna Strand ran into the crowd in 2011 but when the tough Kiwi jumper got up in the last few strides to win the 2013 Annual - Greg said, "gone from villain to hero". I thought that was a good summing up. My son Harry reckons my call of the 2016 Grand Annual when No Song No Supper won is my best but I reckon the one in 2019, which saw Gold Medals just beat Zed Em, was good. Rick, best wishes for a good call in the 2022 Grand Annual. Hope you nail it Tim, thanks I'll give it my best shot. Little did I imagine back in 1988 when I started as a casual caller with the old 3UZ that I would end up calling Grand Annuals. 