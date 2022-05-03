news, latest-news,

An elderly couple has been left shaken after waking to discover an intruder at their home overnight Monday. Detective Senior Constable Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a single person entered a property in Portland's Tyre Street about midnight. He said an elderly couple in their 70s was woken by the intruder in their home. "The person was disturbed and fled the property," Detective Senior Constable Elford said. He said there were no items stolen and nothing was broken. "We're at a bit of a loss as to why this person would have entered the property at this point," he said. The detective said there was no forced entry and it appeared entry was gained by an unlocked door. He said the victims were "very shaken up". He urged witnesses, or anyone with information or CCTV footage, to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers. IN OTHER NEWS Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/b8baee69-c7bd-4eae-9bcb-f3aec4818521.jpg/r0_313_4936_3102_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg