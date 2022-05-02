news, latest-news,

A Princetown man accused of kicking out and spitting at a police officer has been released on bail. Terence Portelli, 53, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts each of assaulting police, resisting police and unlawful assault. Police alleged there was a dispute between Mr Portelli and a 22-year-old man visiting from Queensland on Saturday about 10am. The court heard the victim was struck to the head with a wooden chair before Mr Portelli allegedly grabbed a garden shovel and threatened him before chasing him from the property. Local police attended at 10.40am and discovered there was a warrant out for Mr Portelli's arrest. He was previously charged by Geelong police with making threats to seriously injure and kill as well as using a communications service to harass. He was charged and bailed to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court during May last year, but failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Saturday morning the man refuted there was a warrant out for his arrest and when the two police officers attempted to take him into custody he allegedly resisted. The man is alleged to have pushed a police officer, spat at one and kicked out before he was taken to the ground, handcuffed and arrested. He was eventually transported to Warrnambool police station where during an interview, he threw a drink bottle at an interview tape machine. The court heard it was believed the man was in a "drug rage". On Monday, Natasha Jayasuriya, representing Mr Portelli, said her client has spent three days in the Warrnambool police station cells. She said her client was suffering a significant amount of pain to his shoulder and was not receiving medication in custody. She said the man was in a wheelchair, which he was not able to access while in the cells. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Ms Jayasuriya had shown compelling reasons why Mr Portelli should be released from custody. He granted bail and ordered the man appear in court again on August 29.

