NOSTALGIC and iconic Warrnambool settings are on display at the city's latest art exhibition.
The F Project Warrnambool is hosting Reminiscing Warrnambool by Warrnambool artist Colleen Campbell.
The exhibition focuses on paintings of local places of the past held fondly in Campbell's memories.
"This is my first solo exhibition," Campbell said.
"I paint to remember where I've been, what I've seen. To record time. To bring pleasure to me and anyone who views my work.
"My paintings usually start with a photograph, then I add my own colours and style."
Reminiscing Warrnambool, is about buildings, places and experiences that are no longer there or have changed with the city's growing landscape.
"I hope my work sparks memories, good memories and puts a smile on peoples faces," Campbell said.
The artist had been casually painting with Glenn Morgan's Tuesday night classes for a few years prior to the exhibition.
The pieces can also be viewed online in the F Project's virtual gallery at thefproject.org.au
Multi-platform journalist and digital / social producer for Australian Community Media, covering all the latest news across south-west Victoria. Got a news tip? Get in touch: kyra.gillespie@austcommunitymedia.com.au | 0475 951 618
