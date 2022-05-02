news, latest-news,

The Warrnambool chapter of the Thoroughbred Club of Australia hopes a luncheon held on Monday will become an annual event. More than 100 people attended the fund-raiser for myeloma, which was held at the City Memorial Bowls Club. Three people who know all too well how important it is to find a cure for the blood cancer attended the luncheon. Bruce Ludeman was diagnosed with myeloma 18 months ago. The 74-year-old, who was fighting fit before his diagnosis, said his doctor was originally unsure what was causing him to feel unwell. "I couldn't walk five yards at Christmas time (before the diagnosis)," Mr Ludeman said. "They were treating me for something else and the doctor thought it must be the antibiotics I was taking." However, when his health deteriorated, Mr Ludeman was referred to a cancer specialist. "They found out my bloods were worse than ever," Mr Ludeman said. "I went to John Hounsell at the cancer centre and he put me in hospital straight away. "I was in hospital for 10 days getting my kidneys pumped out." Mr Ludeman said he was told he probably only had a couple of years to live. "It was a two year death sentence," he said. However, after four months of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and treatment through a trial in Melbourne, Mr Ludeman is in remission. "My bloods are perfect," he said. "I'm in remission and I will be for a long time, as far as they're (doctors) concerned." Mr Ludeman said he was supportive of anything that helped raise awareness about myeloma and helped find a cure. Bob McMillan was diagnosed with myeloma eight years ago. At the time he was told he likely had a few years to live. However, there have been huge advancements and Mr McMillan is also positive about his future. He underwent six months of chemotherapy. "I've been in remission ever since and I haven't had to have any more treatment," Mr McMillan said. Mrs Wilde said she was elated to find out recently she had no myeloma in her bone marrow. She was diagnosed with the disease 10 years ago. On Monday, Camberwell Rotary Club members Peter Allen and Adrian Campbell attended the luncheon to promote the Rotary Outreach Myeloma Program. Mr Allen said the program aimed to offer support for people living with myeloma in regional Victoria. "If you have myeloma, it's an incurable disease and the survival rate is much higher in Melbourne than it is in the country," he said. "We want to ensure people in the country have access to the same resources." Mr Allen said Warrnambool was lucky to have a dedicated myeloma nurse. Mr Campbell, 67, was diagnosed with myeloma 13 years ago. "When I was first diagnosed they said I had three years and anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer knows that it's a very confronting experience." Mr Campbell said the program aimed to provide the best health outcomes for people with the disease.

